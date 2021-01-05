MULTIMEDIA
Cold, colorful castle
AFP
Posted at Jan 05 2021 09:23 PM
People look at ice sculptures at the Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin, in northeastern China's Heilongjiang province on Tuesday. The festival is one of the largest in the world, reportedly using about 220,000 cubic meters of ice and snow for the attractions.
