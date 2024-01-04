78 dead, more than 50 still missing after Japan quake

MULTIMEDIA

Japan earthquake death toll rises to 78, 50 still missing

Kazuhiro Nogi, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Firefighters search for people in the rubble of a collapsed house in the city of Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture on Thursday, after a major 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck the Noto region in Ishikawa prefecture on New Year's Day. More than 50 people were reported missing January 4 as Japanese rescuers battled to reach hundreds still cut off from help three days after a devastating earthquake left at least 78 dead.

Read More: Japan earthquake Wajima Ishikawa