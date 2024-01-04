78 dead, more than 50 still missing after Japan quake

MULTIMEDIA
Japan earthquake death toll rises to 78, 50 still missing
Kazuhiro Nogi, AFP
Posted at Jan 04 2024 03:33 PM
Firefighters search for people in the rubble of a collapsed house in the city of Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture on Thursday, after a major 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck the Noto region in Ishikawa prefecture on New Year's Day. More than 50 people were reported missing January 4 as Japanese rescuers battled to reach hundreds still cut off from help three days after a devastating earthquake left at least 78 dead.
