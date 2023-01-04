Home  >  Overseas

Catholics in South Korea pay tribute to Benedict XVI

Jung Yeon-je, AFP

Posted at Jan 04 2023 12:53 PM

Tribute to Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in South Korea

Catholic worshippers pay their respects to the late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at Myeongdong Cathedral in Seoul Wednesday. Benedict XVI led the Catholic Church for eight years from 2005 to 2013, becoming the first pope to step down in six centuries, citing his declining health. 

