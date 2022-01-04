Mask goes high-tech at Las Vegas CES

MULTIMEDIA

High-tech mask at largest consumer trade fair in Las Vegas

Steve Marcus, Reuters

A staff wears an Airxom mask, which uses an active filtration technology to destroy organic and chemical pollutants and viruses including that which causes COVID-19, during a media preview event at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. on Monday. The CES is one of the world's largest trade fairs but just returned to Las Vegas in person this week downsized because of the newly resurgent pandemic.



