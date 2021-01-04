Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Swearing in the US 117th House of Representatives Erin Scott, Pool/Reuters Posted at Jan 04 2021 09:07 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi administers the oath of office to members of the 117th House of Representatives after being re-elected as Speaker in Washington, U.S. on Sunday. The COVID-19 pandemic loomed over the proceedings with House members required to wear face masks even when giving speeches and new members allowed only one guest while a plexiglass enclosure was set up on the floor where members who have been potentially exposed to the virus could vote. In recorded call, Trump pressures Georgia official to change election results US Senate control, Biden's agenda at stake as Georgia runoff elections loom Read More: US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi Congress 117th House of Representatives multimedia multimedia photos /news/01/04/21/13-nasagip-matapos-masiraan-ng-bangka-sa-honda-bay-sa-palawan/sports/01/04/21/boxing-petecio-vows-complete-focus-in-chase-for-olympic-slot/sports/01/04/21/tennis-australian-open-quarantine-plan-faces-legal-challenge/business/01/04/21/japan-economy-to-notch-sharp-recovery-from-pandemic-toward-end-2021/news/01/04/21/pma-confirms-some-cadets-civilian-and-military-personnel-tested-positive-for-covid-19