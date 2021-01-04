Swearing in the US 117th House of Representatives

Home  >  Overseas

Erin Scott, Pool/Reuters

U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi administers the oath of office to members of the 117th House of Representatives after being re-elected as Speaker in Washington, U.S. on Sunday. The COVID-19 pandemic loomed over the proceedings with House members required to wear face masks even when giving speeches and new members allowed only one guest while a plexiglass enclosure was set up on the floor where members who have been potentially exposed to the virus could vote. 

