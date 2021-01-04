Home  >  Overseas

Indonesia gears up for mass COVID-19 inoculation

Officers offload a box of Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccines as it arrives at the cold room of Indonesia's local health department in Palembang, South Sumatra province, Indonesia on Monday. Indonesia, which has Southeast Asia’s highest number of COVID-19 cases, began nationwide distribution of the vaccine Sunday with mass inoculations scheduled to begin later this month. 

