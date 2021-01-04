Home  >  Overseas

Mladen Antonov, AFP

Posted at Jan 04 2021 08:12 PM

Coronavirus resurgence in Thailand

A Buddhist monk wearing a protective face mask walks along the main platform at Hua Lamphong Central Railway Station in Bangkok on Monday. Health officials in Thailand announced on Monday 745 new coronavirus cases, the country's highest daily figure since the start of the pandemic.

