Race to save earthquake survivors in Japan

A resident is carried out after being rescued by firefighters in the city of Suzu, Ishikawa prefecture on Wednesday, after a major 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck the Noto region in Ishikawa prefecture on New Year's Day. Japanese rescuers scrambled to search for survivors on January 3 as authorities warned of landslides and heavy rain after a powerful earthquake that killed at least 62 people.