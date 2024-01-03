MULTIMEDIA
Race to save earthquake survivors in Japan
JIJI Press/AFP
Posted at Jan 03 2024 08:03 PM
A resident is carried out after being rescued by firefighters in the city of Suzu, Ishikawa prefecture on Wednesday, after a major 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck the Noto region in Ishikawa prefecture on New Year's Day. Japanese rescuers scrambled to search for survivors on January 3 as authorities warned of landslides and heavy rain after a powerful earthquake that killed at least 62 people.
- /video/news/01/03/24/pagbibigay-ng-guarantee-letters-para-sa-mga-kailangan-ng-medical-aid-ibinalik
- /video/business/01/03/24/dotr-unconsolidated-jeeps-puwedeng-pumasada-hanggang-enero-31
- /video/business/01/03/24/malawakang-brownout-naranasan-sa-panay-island-ilang-bahagi-ng-negros
- /video/entertainment/01/03/24/kita-ng-mga-pelikula-sa-mmff-2023-umabot-sa-p700-m
- /video/overseas/01/03/24/5-patay-sa-banggaan-ng-2-eroplano-sa-japan-airport