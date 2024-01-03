Home  >  Overseas

Jan 03 2024

Race to save earthquake survivors in Japan

A resident is carried out after being rescued by firefighters in the city of Suzu, Ishikawa prefecture on Wednesday, after a major 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck the Noto region in Ishikawa prefecture on New Year's Day. Japanese rescuers scrambled to search for survivors on January 3 as authorities warned of landslides and heavy rain after a powerful earthquake that killed at least 62 people. 

