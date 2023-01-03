MULTIMEDIA

Thousands pay tribute to Benedict XVI at St. Peter's Basilica

Ettore Ferrari, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

The body of the late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI (Joseph Ratzinger) lies in state at Saint Peter's Basilica for public viewing, Vatican City, on Monday. Former Pope Benedict XVI died on Dec. 31 at his Vatican residence, aged 95. For 3 days, starting from Jan. 2, his body will lie in state at St Peter's Basilica until the funeral on Jan. 5.