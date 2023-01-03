Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Thousands pay tribute to Benedict XVI at St. Peter's Basilica Ettore Ferrari, EPA-EFE Posted at Jan 03 2023 12:50 PM | Updated as of Jan 03 2023 01:15 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber The body of the late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI (Joseph Ratzinger) lies in state at Saint Peter's Basilica for public viewing, Vatican City, on Monday. Former Pope Benedict XVI died on Dec. 31 at his Vatican residence, aged 95. For 3 days, starting from Jan. 2, his body will lie in state at St Peter's Basilica until the funeral on Jan. 5. Pope Francis addresses faithful after ex-pope's death Pope Benedict XVI, a pontiff who lauded the role of Filipino faithful Read More: Pope Benedict XVI Benedict XVI Pope Benedict Joseph Ratzinger Pope Emeritus Vatican Catholic Church /sports/01/03/23/schrock-asks-for-patience-for-azkals-we-will-see-results/business/01/03/23/presyo-ng-sibuyas-bumaba-sa-p400-kada-kilo-sa-ilang-palengke/overseas/01/03/23/seoul-says-talks-underway-over-joint-nuclear-exercises/life/01/03/23/dani-barretto-shares-weight-loss-journey/news/01/03/23/dswd-suspends-cash-assistance-for-individuals-in-crisis