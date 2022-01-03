Israel goes for fourth jab

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Israel announces approval of fourth Covid jab Gil Cohen-Magen, AFP Posted at Jan 03 2022 11:08 AM | Updated as of Jan 03 2022 11:28 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber An Israeli health worker administers a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a child at the Clalit Health Services in the central Israeli city of Modiin on Sunday. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced the approval of the administration of a fourth vaccine to individuals as the Jewish nation prepares for another expected rise in cases due to the Omicron variant. Read More: coronavirus COVID19 Israel vaccine booster pandemic /video/news/01/04/22/1-pang-simbahan-sa-maynila-sinara-dahil-sa-covid-19/entertainment/01/04/22/david-bowie-estate-sells-songwriting-rights-to-warner/sports/01/04/22/nba-as-mavs-luka-returns-porzingis-enters-protocol/overseas/01/04/22/us-authorizes-pfizer-booster-for-kids-as-young-as-12/news/01/04/22/p365k-halaga-ng-umanoy-shabu-nasabat-sa-pangasinan