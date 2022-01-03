Israel goes for fourth jab

MULTIMEDIA

Israel announces approval of fourth Covid jab

An Israeli health worker administers a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a child at the Clalit Health Services in the central Israeli city of Modiin on Sunday. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced the approval of the administration of a fourth vaccine to individuals as the Jewish nation prepares for another expected rise in cases due to the Omicron variant.

