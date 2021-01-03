MULTIMEDIA

Southern California nurses protest state waiver

Ringo Chiu, AFP

A nurse takes part in a socially distant silent event to protest the Methodist Hospital of Southern California's use of a state waiver to allegedly "circumvent RN-to-patient safe staffing standards," in Arcadia, California, on Saturday. The United States on Saturday saw its highest number yet of coronavirus cases recorded in one day, with more than 277,000 infections.