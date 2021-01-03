MULTIMEDIA
Southern California nurses protest state waiver
Ringo Chiu, AFP
Posted at Jan 03 2021 12:10 PM
A nurse takes part in a socially distant silent event to protest the Methodist Hospital of Southern California's use of a state waiver to allegedly "circumvent RN-to-patient safe staffing standards," in Arcadia, California, on Saturday. The United States on Saturday saw its highest number yet of coronavirus cases recorded in one day, with more than 277,000 infections.
