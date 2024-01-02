MULTIMEDIA
Search and rescue after strong quake in Japan
JiJi Press, AFP
Posted at Jan 02 2024 11:45 AM
This aerial photo provided by Jiji Press shows a rescue vehicle (center) parked next to a seven-storey building which fell over in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture on Tuesday, a day after a major 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck the Noto region in Ishikawa prefecture. Japanese rescuers battled against the clock and powerful aftershocks on January 2 to find survivors of a major earthquake that struck on New Year's Day, killing at least six people and leaving a trail of destruction.
- /entertainment/01/02/24/vice-ganda-ion-perez-kick-off-2024-with-playful-banter
- /entertainment/01/02/24/red-velvets-2024-goals-10th-year-album-meet-more-fans
- /entertainment/01/02/24/nadine-lustre-welcomes-new-year-with-boyfriend
- /sports/01/02/24/swiatek-sends-poland-into-united-cup-quarter-finals
- /sports/01/02/24/pvl-former-f2-star-ara-galang-joins-chery-tiggo