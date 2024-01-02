MULTIMEDIA

Search and rescue after strong quake in Japan

JiJi Press, AFP

This aerial photo provided by Jiji Press shows a rescue vehicle (center) parked next to a seven-storey building which fell over in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture on Tuesday, a day after a major 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck the Noto region in Ishikawa prefecture. Japanese rescuers battled against the clock and powerful aftershocks on January 2 to find survivors of a major earthquake that struck on New Year's Day, killing at least six people and leaving a trail of destruction.



