Buddhist devotees attend resurrection ceremony

Thai devotees hold resurrection ceremony to welcome 2023

Rungroj Yongrit, EPA-EFE

Thai devotees offer prayers with flowers, candles and joss sticks inside coffins as a Buddhist monk officiates at a ritual believed to help getting rid of bad fortune to mark the New Year at Wat Bang Na Nai temple in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday. Thai devotees attended the resurrection ceremony at the Buddhist temple by laying down inside coffins with a white cloth cover over them as a Buddhist monk chanted a dirge for the symbolic death to, then rise up again believing that they have been cleansed of their karma, get rid of bad luck and have been reborn for a fresh start in life.