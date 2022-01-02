Home  >  Overseas

New restrictions imposed as COVID-19 cases rise in India

Posted at Jan 02 2022 05:31 PM

COVID-19 cases on the rise in India

A health worker performs COVID-19 screening of people queuing outside a metro station in New Delhi on Sunday. The Indian capital has imposed some restrictions for the individuals and the shutdown of non-essential establishments amid the fear of a third wave of infections. India recorded 27,553 new infections on January 1, its highest single-day rise since May, according to the Health Ministry. 

