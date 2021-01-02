MULTIMEDIA

Wishing for a better 2021 in New York

Stephanie Keith, Getty Images via AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

A person wears 2021 glasses during a New Year's Day plunge into the Atlantic Ocean off of Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, USA on Friday. Despite the annual Polar Bear Plunge being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, dedicated bathers still took part in the tradition.

