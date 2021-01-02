MULTIMEDIA

New Year’s Day at St. Peter’s Square

Guglielmo Mangiapane, Reuters

A nun looks at a nearly deserted St.Peter's square on New Year's Day amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the Vatican, Friday. Pope Francis delivered the Angelus and a noon address, which is normally given from a window overlooking St. Peter’s square, from the library at the Vatican’s Apostolic Palace to avoid the crowd as Italy remains under lockdown to prevent spread of COVID-19.