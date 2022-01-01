Watching the year's first sunrise

MULTIMEDIA

Observing Hatsuhinode in Tokyo

Philip Fong, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

People gather to watch the sunrise on New Year's Day at Musashi-Mitake Shrine in Ome, Tokyo on Saturday. Watching the first sunrise of the new year, called Hatsuhinode, is a tradition observed in Japan meant to be a rejuvenating and serene practice and is said to represent hope and renewal.