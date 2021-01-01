MULTIMEDIA

Welcoming 2021 in the birthplace of COVID-19

Noel Celis, AFP

People wearing face masks release balloons during a New Year's countdown in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province on Friday. Wuhan, where cases of “severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) were first detected, has slowly reopened since September 2020 after months of strict lockdown in January 2020.

