Welcoming 2021 in the birthplace of COVID-19
Noel Celis, AFP
Posted at Jan 01 2021 03:29 PM | Updated as of Jan 01 2021 04:25 PM
People wearing face masks release balloons during a New Year's countdown in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province on Friday. Wuhan, where cases of “severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) were first detected, has slowly reopened since September 2020 after months of strict lockdown in January 2020.
