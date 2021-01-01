Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Finding hope in the rising sun Kazuhiro Nogi, AFP Posted at Jan 01 2021 12:41 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A couple watches the sunrise on New Year's Day at a seaside park in Tokyo on Friday. It is a Japanese cultural tradition to watch the year’s first sunrise called “hatsuhinode” to bring good luck, better well-being and good health. Read More: New Year first sunrise Tokyo Japan hatsuhinode multimedia multimedia photos /news/01/02/21/pagpapabakuna-kontra-covid-19-maaaring-sa-marso-pa-magsimula-doh/video/news/01/02/21/throwback-trahedya-sa-simbang-gabi-soco/entertainment/01/02/21/quezons-game-wins-big-at-7th-urduja-heritage-film-awards/news/01/02/21/construction-worker-patay-nang-aksidenteng-maiputok-ang-baril-sa-sarili/entertainment/01/01/21/from-fan-girl-to-cop-where-youll-next-see-breakout-actress-charlie-dizon