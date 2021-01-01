Home  >  Overseas

Finding hope in the rising sun

Kazuhiro Nogi, AFP

Posted at Jan 01 2021 12:41 PM

A couple watches the sunrise on New Year's Day at a seaside park in Tokyo on Friday. It is a Japanese cultural tradition to watch the year’s first sunrise called “hatsuhinode” to bring good luck, better well-being and good health. 
 

