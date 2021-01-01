MULTIMEDIA

New Year in a pandemic: Eerily empty Times Square

Jeenah Moon, Reuters

An empty street is seen in Times Square during the virtual New Year's Eve event following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Manhattan borough of New York City, USA. For the first time in 114 years, revelers were not allowed in New York's Times Square for the New Year celebration amid the COVID-19 pandemic.