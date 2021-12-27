Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA COVID, China dominate top Overseas stories ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 27 2021 12:01 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber The COVID-19 pandemic, strife, family-related matters, and the tussle in the South China Sea were some of the most read overseas stories of news.abs-cbn.com in 2021. Read More: 2021 Yearender Overseas COVID 19 Coronavirus South China Sea Taliban Joe biden China OFWs OFW Lambda variant manga Japan /entertainment/12/27/21/k-pop-sm-entertainment-unveils-female-supergroup/video/news/12/27/21/3-sundalo-namaril-sa-taguig-nitong-pasko-6-sugatan/sports/12/27/21/nba-joel-embiids-36-leads-sixers-past-wizards/entertainment/12/27/21/top-2-ng-pbb-kumunity-malapit-nang-makilala/entertainment/12/27/21/how-mmff-entries-are-faring-in-cinemas-amid-pandemic