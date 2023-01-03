MULTIMEDIA

By the numbers: Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

Text by Erik Tenedero and Infographic by Pam Ramos, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the 265th pontiff of the Catholic Church and the first to resign in 600 years, passed away at the age of 95 on Dec. 31, 2022.

Hailed as one of the greatest theologians, the German-born Joseph Ratzinger was also a professor before becoming the head of 1.2 billion Catholics.

As Catholics mourn his passing and bid him farewell, get to know him more through these numbers: