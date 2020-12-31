US logs more than 3,900 COVID-19 deaths in new daily record: Johns Hopkins

Health-care workers treat a patient infected with COVID-19 at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, US, Dec. 29, 2020. Callaghan O'Hare, Reuters

WASHINGTON - More than 3,900 people died of COVID-19 in the US Wednesday, according to a count released by Johns Hopkins University, a new daily record for fatalities from the virus.

The Baltimore-based university said 3,927 people had died of the coronavirus in the 24 hours before 8:30 p.m. (0130 GMT Thursday) in the US, the worst-hit country in the world, while 189,671 new cases had been recorded.

That brought the US total to 19,715,899 infections and 341,845 deaths since the pandemic began.

