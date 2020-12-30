Singapore arrests man convicted in US of spying for China

A Singaporean who was convicted and jailed for spying for China in the United States was arrested by Singapore authorities upon returning to the city-state, Singapore's Home Affairs Ministry said Wednesday.

Dixon Yeo was arrested by Singapore's Internal Security Department under the Internal Security Act, which allows for detention without trial, when he returned to Singapore on Wednesday.

The ISD said it will be interviewing him to determine if he had compromised Singapore's security.

"Singapore will not allow our nationals to be subverted or used by any foreign actors for activities prejudicial to our security and national interests," the ministry said in a statement.

"The Government takes a very serious view of any Singaporean who enters into a clandestine relationship with a foreign government and engages in espionage or subversive activities at the behest of the foreign power. We will deal firmly with such individuals in accordance with our laws."

Yeo pleaded guilty to spying on the United States for China in July this year, according to the US Justice Department.

He started working for Chinese intelligence officers as early as 2015, initially focusing on other Asian countries before shifting to the United States.

He targeted Americans with access to valuable nonpublic information, including US military and government employees with high-level security clearances, obtaining nonpublic information and paying them to write reports by telling them that the information was for clients in Asia.

He was slapped with a 14-month prison sentence by a US federal court in October.

According to Singapore's Channel News Asia, Yeo was given a relatively light sentence in the United States. It said the 11 months he already spent in prison, his cooperation with US authorities and the risk of being infected with the coronavirus were all mitigating factors.

Yeo had enrolled as a Ph.D. student in the Lee Kuan Yew's school's public policy program in 2015 and had applied for and was granted a leave of absence in 2019. After he pleaded guilty in the United States, the school terminated his Ph.D. candidature.

In 2017, Huang Jing, a Chinese national, who worked as a professor at the school, was accused by the Singapore government of being a Chinese agent of influence and was expelled from the school and banned from entering the city-state.

