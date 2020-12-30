Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine will be rolled out in UK from Monday - official

An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. Justin Tallis, AFP

LONDON — Hundreds of thousands of doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine are ready to be rolled out in Britain from Monday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said after the shot was approved by regulators.

"We'll get going on this from Monday," he told the BBC. "The number (of doses) that will be ready for next week is in the hundreds of thousands, and then the numbers increase."

