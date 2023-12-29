Watch more News on iWantTFC

An apartment in Edmonton is home to a fantastic collection of Christmas village decor.

It’s been the dream of Filipino-Canadian Albert Esguerra to set up a Christmas village.

He has made his dream come true by completing in five months a Christmas village inside his two bedroom apartment.

“As a child, I had a dream of building cardboard houses, during my childhood days underneath the Christmas tree,” Esguerra shared. “When I came to Canada, I saw these ceramic pieces, so I was so amazed.”

Esguerra said he wants to continue pursuing art and to build, create, and design just about anything.

“These pieces I gathered then thirteen years ago,” he added. “Since I came to Canada, I started collecting one piece at a time. If I see one in a thrift store and then within thirteen years I gathered a lot.”

The Fil-Canadian artist said it takes a lot of patience and perseverance to complete the Christmas village.

He added that the 13 years of collecting materials and the five months of putting it together is nothing compared to the joy of seeing his dream turn into reality.

Esguerra now has a YouTube channel known as “Artistic Dad,” where he shows people how to put stuff together like a fairy house, pirate ship, dollhouse and more, using cardboard.

He dreams that one day, he will be able to put together a show where people can see and enjoy his work.