Cambodia hotel casino fire kills at least 10

Kyodo News

Posted at Dec 29 2022 07:20 PM

A fire broke out at a hotel casino near Cambodia's border with Thailand, killing at least 10 people and injuring a few dozen others, police said Thursday.

The blaze started around midnight on Wednesday at the Grand Diamond City Casino and Hotel in Poipet, known as a casino town, the police added.

The fire was under control by Thursday afternoon, said a deputy governor of Banteay Meanchey province, where Poipet is located.

The casino in Poipet employs about 400 workers. The town is close to the more affluent Thai city of Aranyaprathet.

