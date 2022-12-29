Cambodia hotel casino fire kills at least 10

A fire broke out at a hotel casino near Cambodia's border with Thailand, killing at least 10 people and injuring a few dozen others, police said Thursday.

The blaze started around midnight on Wednesday at the Grand Diamond City Casino and Hotel in Poipet, known as a casino town, the police added.

The fire was under control by Thursday afternoon, said a deputy governor of Banteay Meanchey province, where Poipet is located.

The casino in Poipet employs about 400 workers. The town is close to the more affluent Thai city of Aranyaprathet.