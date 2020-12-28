More than 190,000 ceiling fans are recalled after blades detach

More than 190,000 ceiling fans sold at The Home Depot have been recalled after it was found that their blades could detach while spinning, causing injuries and property damage.

The Hampton Bay 54-inch Mara Indoor/Outdoor fans were sold in stores and online from April through October this year, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. About 182,000 of the fans were sold in the United States and about 8,800 were sold in Canada, it said.

There have been 47 reports of blades detaching from the fans. Two of those episodes involved the detached blades hitting people, and there have been four reports of the blades causing property damage. It was unclear if the people hit by the blades had been injured.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involved fans in matte white, matte black, black and polished nickel finishes. It instructed consumers to immediately stop using the fans, adding that if they notice “blade movement or uneven gaps between the blades and fan body,” they should contact the distributor of the fans, King of Fans, for a free replacement.

The issue was attributed to an “isolated manufacturing defect,” King of Fans said in a statement to consumers last week. King of Fans said that the issue did not affect all of the Mara 54-inch fans, and provided a link to a video instructing consumers how to determine if their product was defective.

“We take pride in the quality of our products, and the safety of our customers is our priority,” it said.

The Home Depot did not immediately respond to a request for comment.