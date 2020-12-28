DFA reports 19 new COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos; total now at 12,847

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 12,847 on Monday as 19 new cases were recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

The DFA reported 34 new recoveries and no new fatality among those infected.

The number of OFWs currently being treated abroad for the disease is 3,560, with 8,376 of those infected having recovered, while 911 have died.

28 December 2020



Today, the DFA reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, 34 new recoveries, and no new fatality among Filipinos in Asia and the Pacific, Europe, and Middle East and Africa. (1/3)@teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/Q6uEHWzQzo — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) December 28, 2020

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 783 in the Asia Pacific, 312 in Europe, 2,403 in the Middle East and Africa, and 62 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 470,650 people. The tally includes 9,124 deaths, 438,780 recoveries, and 22,746 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

Based on the latest tally of the US-based Johns Hopkins University, more than 80.8 million people across the world have been infected by the COVID-19 virus, with 1.7 million deaths.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: