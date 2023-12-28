Watch more News on iWantTFC

Small businesses in the U.S. are seeing a historic boom.

Government data showed that America’s 33 small businesses are seeing expansion with over 14.6 million new business applications nationwide under the Biden administration.

Among these new businesses are several Filipino-American-owned establishments found at the biggest holiday market in New York City.

Chocolatier Daniel Corpuz started his small business during the COVID pandemic with a goal of elevating Filipino ingredients such as calamansi, ube, and pandan through the use of chocolate.

His business continues has continued to prosper three years into making and selling the bonbons – described as a taste of home in a Western form.

"This season always is the best time of the year for what I do," said Corpuz. "I’m glad to say that year after year with the continued support of the people here in New York and all across the Philippines, the business continues to grow."

Small Business Administration chief Isabel Casillas Guzman said small businesses have a huge economic impact as it accounts for 40-percent of the U.S. economy’s output.

Small businesses are also job creators, responsible for two-thirds of net new jobs that provide opportunities in local communities and help uplift the lives of people.

That is why the Biden administration recently launched the Season of Small Business campaign to encourage more Americans to support startups.

Fil-Ams here view the expansion of their business as another measure of success.

Kalye Filipino Restaurant opened its doors in New York City's lower east side neighborhood last year.

Today, with a booming business, its owner Rob Mallari D’auria is getting ready to open up another restaurant in the city.

"We want to have another bigger space, and it will be a gastropub concept," he said. "still Kalye, still some of the products that we have, but probably more bar area and more of the traditional Filipino cuisines."