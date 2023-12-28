Watch more News on iWantTFC

For the very first time, Filipino Catholics in Truro in Nova Scotia were able to attend the "Simbang Gabi” in their adopted country.

More than a hundred Filipino faithfuls trooped to the Immaculate Conception Church for their first-ever evening Masses in Truro on Dec. 17.

Community leaders Peachy Forbes and Ruby Lapatha collaborated with their parish priest, Fr. Jim O’Connor, and with the members of the Filipino Association of Truro to bring the Simbang Gabi to their church.

Marisol Aggabao, member of the Filipino Association of Truro, said they fully supported this idea especially since fellow Filipinos who have been away from the homeland for many years.

"It's about time to recognize and to bring [our] cultural heritage," she said. "These are our custom in the Philippines. For Filipinos to see that here in Truro, we're all excited."

During the Simbang Gabi, children also serenaded the parishioners with their performance of Christmas carols.

Aggabao said letting the kids join in the celebration is a good way of teaching them about their heritage.

"That’s why we’re doing this, so they will see that this is our tradition," she added. "Hopefully, they will bring that when they grow up and, hopefully, even to their families when they start their own."

The Mass was made special as it was celebrated by Filipino priest Al Ray Compuesto, who had just arrived from the Philippines four months ago. He said he saw how happy Filipinos in Halifax were during the Simbang Gabi.

"This midnight Mass that we’ve done, it really helped to uplift their faith," said Compuesto. "I was really overwhelmed by the grace of the Holy Spirit, seeing the people clapping, praising God and it was really beautiful to look at."

Both groups of Filipinos in Truro and in Halifax are hopeful that these Philippine holiday traditions will also become an event that they can look forward to each year.