The Philippine Consulate in Toronto recently hosted a seminar in support of the 18-day campaign to end violence against women.

In her speech, Consul General Angelica Escalona shared the heartbreaking story of a former coworker who became a victim of violence.

"She was a hard working, kind and gentle person," said Escalona. "Last year, I received the news that she was killed by her estranged husband. I never thought it would happen to her or to anyone I knew."

This case, shared by Escalona, is among the many incidents of violence experienced by women, which they want to address through the consulate.

Escalona said they are looking at VAWC from the perspective of migrant workers and international students in Canada, and what the community can do to prevent these incidents.

Lizel Sebial, representing the Catholic Children’s Aid Society, said immigrants are susceptible to various forms of abuse and violence, whether inflicted by intimate or non-partners.

"When they come here, it’s hard to navigate the system," she said. "And it comes with a lot of challenges. For students, the cost of living creates more challenges and stress for the family which may place them more vulnerable to abuse and violence."

This sentiment was echoed by Latoya Dwyer of the Assaulted Women's Helpline. Dwyer revealed that a significant portion of their callers are new immigrants and refugee claimants seeking assistance.

"If you look at the calls that are being reported to police in your cities, we'll see how many calls have been made trying to get help that have been experiencing intimate partner violence," said Dwyer.

During the seminar, Emelyn Quinto raised the lack of actual data on victims, which Consulate officials admitted still need to be addressed.

"We need to know the age, even the gender. It’s not only women who are also suffering," said Quinto. "I think it’s good to know for policy research, I think the consulate office should have data on that statistics."

To which, Escalona replied: "I am also a great believer in data because data will back you up when you have recommendations. So, if there is some way we can gather and talk about this for the Filipino specific data then we can talk about that."

Escalona also emphasized the importance of collaboration between the Consulate and community organizations to address the issue effectively.

Those in distress can call 911 or 211, or reach out to the Assaulted Women's Helpline numbers at: 416.863.0511 - 1.866.863.0511 - 1.866.863.7868