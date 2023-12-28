Watch more News on iWantTFC

San Francisco’s iconic cable car got some special trimmings this year and it’s giving extra joy to Filipinos in the city.

Christmas is clearly the most important holiday for Filipinos and here in San Francisco, Paskong Pilipino or the spirit of Filipino Christmas with this one-of-a-kind cable car.

For the first time in its 150th-year history — the San Francisco Cable Car allowed for one of its vehicles to be all decked out in Philippine Christmas decorations as a special treat to the city’s Filipino residents.

Volunteers from the Filipino community took the time to decorate Cable Car NO. 17 with dozens of parols or Christmas lanterns of all sizes.

"We used capiz shells," said FilCom leader Al Perez. "This is like a San Francisco-Manila collaboration especially for this occasion. We also have a parol, decorated with 'Love the Philippines' slogan in celebration of the new campaign launched by the Department of Tourism."

What makes Cable Car No. 17 more fitting to be decorated with Philippine Christmas trimmings is that it was dedicated in honor of Reynaldo Morante, a dedicated cable car operator who died in a collision while on duty in 2015.

Driving a cable car that’s dedicated in honor of his Filipino colleague is important for Celso Abueg, who has been in this line of work for close to 25 years. He was the first to drive Cable Car No. 17.

"Of course I’m proud, especially that you’re representing the traditions of the Philippines," he said.

At night, when the parols shine bright, a group of Fil-Ams decided to catch the Filipino Cable Car.

They’ve been missing spending Christmas in the Philippines, and seeing Filipino holiday decorations on display in San Francisco is a way to ease their homesickness.

"We're actually proud," said San Francisco residents Jed and Lia Nallas. "The parol is one of the symbols of the Philippines for Christmas. [We're] so proud and at the same time, first time riding the cable car, we’re excited."

And as they rode through the streets of San Francisco, the Fil-Ams who feel the spirit of Pinoy Christmas hope to see more Philippine culture and traditions displayed — all year round — for the rest of the world to see.