The newly crowned Mrs. Universe 2023 Meranie Rahman traveled all the way from the U.S. to join caregivers in Toronto for their Christmas celebration.

Rahman, who represented Hawaii, is the first Filipina to have won the title during the pageant's 46th year.

Her advocacies include for postpartum care and against school bullying and domestic violence.

The beauty queen’s presence not only brought joy to the occasion, but also served as an inspiration for the caregivers.

"We are so grateful for [Rahman] for spending her time celebrating with us," said Jennifer Cariño of the Canadian Caregivers Assistance Association. "As women, we are empowered. We are not just caregivers. We are proud, hardworking caregivers."

Rahman, who has a sister working as a caregiver in Canada, said she understands the challenges that caregivers face.

The event provided caregivers with a break from the loneliness of missing relatives in the Philippines. For a while, they found comfort in the joy of the Christmas season.

The event featured filipino food, games, dances, and raffle prizes. There was also a special recognition for those who made an effort to be the “Star of the Night.”

But beyond the festivities, the caregivers share a common Christmas wish – the approval of their petition for a new caregivers program.

The programs for Home Child Care Provider Pilot, as well as the Home Support Worker Pilot, were both launched by Canada's immigration department in 2019, and will conclude in June next year.

Caregivers urge the government to lower the existing eligibility requirements, which they say have hindered their dream of obtaining permanent residency in Canada.

"Addressing our concerns is a significant help, particularly regarding family reunification," said Alma Alonzo, one of the group's leaders. "Many married couples are compelled to separate, and children suffer due to their absence from their families in the Philippines."

The petition has been received by the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.

Meanwhile, Rahman expressed her gratitude for the caregivers’ dedication and hard work.

"You’re the hero of this service," she told attendees of the gathering. "I want to remind you to always be proud of who you are because you are truly amazing. Please, continue to be compassionate, caring, and be loving to humankind."