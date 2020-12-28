Home  >  Overseas

Trump signs pandemic aid and spending bill, source says

Reuters

Posted at Dec 28 2020 09:33 AM

PALM BEACH, Fla. - U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday signed into law a $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package, restoring unemployment benefits to millions of Americans and averting a partial federal government shutdown, a source familiar with the matter said.

More details to follow.

RELATED VIDEO:

Watch more in iWantTFC
Read More:  US   United States   President Donald Trump   US stimulus   US pandemic aid   US spending package   ANC  