SB19 fans sa Japan nagtipon-tipon bilang suporta sa P-Pop idols

TOKYO, JAPAN - Nakansela man ang Pagtatag concert tour sa Japan ng P-Pop idols na SB19 na kinabibilangan nina Stell, Josh, Ken, Pablo, at Justin, nag-organisa naman ng fan gathering ang A’Tin Japan, isang Pinoy fan club ng SB19.

A'Tin fan club sa Japan

Sinimulan ang fan gathering sa isang lunch program na ginanap noong December 9 sa Ihawan restaurant sa Metro Plaza, Shinjuku City, sa Tokyo, Japan kung saan nakacosplay ang ilang fans at nagkaroon din ng fun games, video showing at nakapag-bonding ang mga miyembro ng fan club.

"This is the biggest fan event we have organized for A'Tin in Japan. We feel like it's our job to make our co-fans happy especially that the PWT Tokyo has been postponed. It became an avenue for us to connect with each other," pahayag pa ni A'Tin Admin Nikko Paciben.

SB19 Pinoy fans sa Japan

Mayroon pang fans na galing pa sa ibang bansa tulad ng USA, Hong Kong, Philippines at iba pang prefectures sa labas ng Tokyo tulad nina Rose at Cynthia na nagmula pa sa Amerika.

“Whether the concert’s gonna push through or not, we were gonna go because we wanna meet just not SB19, but we wanna meet A’Tin (members) around the world...

I’m very, very happy they’re coming back I hope stronger, better and...no matter what we’re gonna be here...and as they said, SB19 is for A’Tin so we’re always gonna be here hanggang sa huli,” sabi ni Rose.

SB19 fans (left) Cynthia | (middle) Rose

“I’m very excited to see them come back because I know they have so much more to give. And we’re on that road to world domination.

I just want them to know that there’s so much love going on within the A’Tin family and there’s always gonna be that support for them to grow and we’re gonna be in their journey wherever they go,” ani Cynthia.

Naging memorable ang event dahil na rin sa A’Tin sponsored video showing ng SB19 sa LED billboard sa Yunika Vision sa Shinjuku.