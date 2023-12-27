Paskong Pinoy ipinagdiwang sa ASEAN sa Indonesia

Watch more News on iWantTFC

INDONESIA - Nagsama-sama ang ilang Pilipinong nagtatrabaho sa ASEAN Secretariat kasama ang iba pang opisyal at kawani na naaliw sa pinagsaluhang pagkain at musikang sariling atin sa pagdiriwang ng paskong Pinoy sa Jakarta, Indonesia.

Inimbitahan ni Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the ASEAN Joy Quintana sa isang Christmas party ang mga kawani ng ASEAN member states, dialogue partners, sectoral dialogue partners at development partners at mga Pilipinong nagtatrabaho sa ASEAN Secretariat.

“The Philippines has the longest celebration of Christmas in the world, did you know that? Culturally, Christmas best reflects the kind of people the Filipinos are… from the songs that we sing, from the food that we eat, from the traditions that we have as we celebrate the season,” pagbabahagi ni Amb. Quintana.

Naaliw at humanga ang mga dumalo sa pagtatanghal ng concert pianist na si Doctor Josue Greg Zuniega kasama ang mga vocalist na sina Amanda Nicole Pugeda at Isaac Ishmael Iglesias.

“The food has been fantastic, the decorations are lovely and its great fun with a lot of our friends in ASEAN and Dialogue Partners celebrating the holiday season,” sabi ni US Ambassador to ASEAN Ambassador Yohannes A. Abraham.

“I enjoy it so much. This is a great idea, very creative and… how should I say… I haven’t been to this kind of diplomatic event like this so congrats to the Philippine Mission to the ASEAN especially to Amb. Joy and her team,” Indonesia Ambassador and Permanent Representative to ASEAN Ambassador Derry Aman.

“I must say this is the most unique Christmas celebration I have ever had… of course, very ASEAN way with music, with delicious food, very colorful. It’s a good experience,” kwento ni Malaysian Ambassador and Permanent Representative to ASEAN Ambassador Dato’ Nur Izzah Wong Mee Choo.

May pa-raffle draw pa na mas lalong nagpasaya sa mga dumalo sa pagtitipon. Naging highlight ng event ang countdown ng lighting of parols kung saan ang mga parol na nakadisplay ay galing pa sa Pampanga na donasyon ng city government of Pampanga sa Pilipinas para sa paskong Pinoy dito sa Philippine Mission sa Jakarta.

