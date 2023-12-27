Eiffel Tower closes as staff go on strike

A river boat is seen with the illuminated Eiffel Tower in the background during a Solidarity Christmas dinner organized by the non-profit association Secours Catholique on six barges on the banks of the Seine river, in Paris, France, December 24, 2023. Teresa Suarez, EPA-EFE.

PARIS, France -- The Eiffel Tower, one of the world's prime tourist attractions, was closed Wednesday after staff went on strike, the tower's operator said.

The strike on the 100th anniversary of the death of engineer Gustave Eiffel, who built the tower, was to protest "the current way it is managed", the hard-left CGT union said in a statement.

The tower's operator SETE was "headed for disaster", it said.

SETE apologized to visitors, advising anyone with electronic tickets for Wednesday "to check their email".

The Eiffel Tower, Paris's most famous landmark, attracts nearly seven million visitors a year, around three-quarters of them foreigners.

Eiffel died on December 27, 1923, at the age of 91.

© Agence France-Presse