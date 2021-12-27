Singapore eases restrictions on Omicron cases

Singapore has eased restrictions related to people infected with the Omicron coronavirus variant as there have been fewer cases of serious disease caused by the strain than those of the Delta strain globally.

Starting Monday, people testing positive for the Omicron variant are allowed to stay at home or at community care centers to receive medical care, while they had been obliged to isolate in dedicated facilities before, the Singapore Ministry of Health said in a statement issued Sunday night.

Those who were in close contact with the Omicron cases will be required to take a daily coronavirus test for seven days, instead of the 10 days previously, the ministry said.

"International evidence indicates that the Omicron variant is likely to be more transmissible but less severe than the Delta variant," the ministry said, adding that community infections have not been severe with no cases requiring intensive care at hospitals.

It said COVID-19 vaccines, especially booster shots, are effective in preventing symptoms caused by Omicron from worsening as a reason of easing the restrictions.

But the ministry has tightened vaccination rules for workers by prohibiting those who are not fully vaccinated from going to workplaces, effective from Jan. 15.

From February, the ministry will also make vaccination a condition for the approval of new applications and renewal of long-term passes, such as work permits or student passes, as well as permanent resident visas.

Regarding entry restrictions, the ministry lifted a ban on travelers from 10 countries including Botswana and South Africa on Sunday, allowing people arriving from the nations to enter and transit through Singapore.

As of Saturday, the country reported 546 cumulative Omicron cases comprising 443 imported cases and 103 local cases.