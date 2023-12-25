Okinawa rejects court order to OK revised US base transfer plan

Tourists crowd Osaka's signature shopping district, Dohtonbori. Japan's so-called 'second city' is catching up with the capital, Tokyo, in terms of tourism allure. Joel Guinto, ABS-CBN News/File

NAHA — The Okinawa prefectural government decided Monday to ignore a court order to approve a modified plan for a key US. base relocation within the southern prefecture, paving the way for the state to take the unprecedented step of doing so by proxy.

Okinawa will appeal the high court ruling to the Supreme Court, a prefectural government official said. However, the local government cannot halt work at the contested relocation site unless the top court overturns the ruling.

The central government plans to approve the modified plan as early as Thursday, seeking to facilitate the transfer of the US Marine Corps Air Station Futenma from the densely-populated Ginowan amid staunch opposition from locals, who want the base to be moved out of the island prefecture entirely, a government source said.