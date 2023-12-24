Pagkaing Pinoy ibinida sa ‘Patikim sa Pasko’ sa Indonesia

Watch more News on iWantTFC

INDONESIA - Bumida ang ilang pagkaing Pinoy na pinagsaluhan ng mga nakisaya sa “Patikim sa Pasko” event na inorganisa ng embahada ng Pilipinas sa Jakarta, Indonesia.

Imbitado ang ilang Indonesian influencers at celebrity chef mula sa Pilipinas tulad ni Alyana Asistio.

“I feel really grateful to share my love and passion for food not only to the Filipinos here but also to the influencers and the important people here in Jakarta,” sabi ni Asistio.

Nag-enjoy ang mga manonood sa pagluluto ni Chef Asistio ng beef kare-kare. May coconut chicken adobo rin at panghimagas na nagustuhan ng lahat.

“I love the kare-kare beef. It was so delicious. I love all the food equally because it’s new taste for me and also the dessert, perfect. Mix Mix. Halo-halo,” kwento ni Hidden Heritage Creative Hub Executive Director Nofa Farida Lestari-Wazir.

Pinasigla pa ang pagtitipon ng pamimigay ng regalo. Nanalo ang Indonesian food influencer na si Daddy Tjeuw ng roundtrip ticket to the Philippines.

“I’m so excited to visit the Philippines soon and taste your food directly in your country. So Philippines wait for me and Merry Christmas once again,” ani Tjeuw.

Umaasa ang embahada na sa pamamagitan ng aktibidad na ito, mahihikayat ang mga Indonesian na bumisita sa Pilipinas.

“Hopefully with this event, we can encourage more Indonesians to travel to the Philippines and explore and enjoy Philippines,” sabi ni Philippine Ambassador to Indonesia Gina Jamoralin.

Para sa iba pang ulat patungkol sa mga Pilipino sa iba't ibang bahagi ng mundo, panoorin at tumutok sa TFC News sa TV Patrol.