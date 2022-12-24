Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wearing a face mask arrives at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on Aug. 28, 2020. Kazuhiro Nogi, AFP/File



NARA, Japan — Prosecutors have decided to indict the man accused of fatally shooting former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in July following a psychiatric evaluation, sources close to the matter said Saturday.

The Nara District Prosecutors Office earlier extended the detention of Tetsuya Yamagami, 42, to carefully examine whether he was mentally fit to withstand trial.

The period of his detention will expire on Jan. 10. Yamagami was arrested for murder after shooting Abe on July 8 during a campaign speech in the western city of Nara.

Yamagami has told investigators that he held a grudge against the Unification Church, a religious group known for its mass weddings and aggressive donation solicitations, and targeted Abe in the belief the former prime minister had links to it, investigative sources have said.

The suspect had said in a Twitter post that his mother donated large sums of money to the church -- formally known as the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification -- and left his family in financial ruin.

His citing of the church's ties with politics as a motive exposed links between some Japanese lawmakers and the church, prompting political parties, including the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, to probe their connections with the religious group, founded in South Korea in the 1950s.

The government is also inquiring into the church's activities to assess whether it has been systematically involved in soliciting massive, financially ruinous donations from its members and their families.