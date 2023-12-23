Mga Pinoy nakilahok sa year-end golf tournament sa Indonesia

Watch more News on iWantTFC

INDONESIA - Isa sa mga pinagkakaabalahan ng mga Pilipino sa Indonesia tuwing pahinga sa trabaho ang golf.

Pero ang pinaka-aabangan ng mga manlalaro ay ang year-end golf tournament na ginanap ngayong taon sa Lotus Lake Golf Club sa Karawang Barat.

“We are here in Lotus Lake and we are here to do our FILCOMIN Extravaganza which is held every end of the year and we invited some of the best Filipino golfers around Jakarta,” sabi ni Year-End Golf Tournament Organiser Emil Marcelo.

Ang taunang golf tournament ay magandang pagkakataon din para mag-bonding at mag salu-salo. Isa si Iggy Alvarez sa mga excited dahil first time sumali sa FILCOMIN-Golf Tournament.

“I’m very excited, so excited to join the FILCOMIN-Golf. Goodluck to me!” ani Alvarez.

Nakilahok din sa tournament ang ilang kaibigan ng mga Pinoy golfer.

“All good. I’ve been playing with Filipinos for 6-7 years,” kwento ng Malaysian golfer na si Jude Alexander.

“For me some of them, but not in the group… so first time with everybody,” ani ng American golfer na si Robert Sweigart.

Tumanggap ng special awards ang ilang player at tinanghal na overall winner si Bryan Hernandez.

