Japan's daily coronavirus cases hit new record of over 3,200



Japan confirmed a new daily record of over 3,200 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, as Tokyo and several other areas continue to see an unprecedented spike in infections.

The capital reported 748 new cases of the novel coronavirus the same day, the second-highest daily increase on record and the most logged for a Wednesday.

Tokyo has rewritten its record for each day of the week for the past nine consecutive days, bringing its cumulative total to 53,130.

Its tally of new infections for December has already surpassed 12,000, an all-time high for any month on record. The previous high of 9,857 cases was logged in November.

The nationwide tally, which topped 200,000 on Monday, now stands at around 207,600. The overall death toll surpassed 3,000 on Tuesday.

Last Thursday, when the capital saw a record 822 new cases, the Tokyo metropolitan government raised its alert regarding the strain on the medical system to the highest of four levels. It is the first time the most severe level has been reached since the outbreak of the virus.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike has urged people to take increased anti-virus measures during the year-end and New Year holiday period, including refraining from unnecessary outings.

