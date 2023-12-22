Watch more News on iWantTFC

Parishioners of St. James Roman Catholic Church in Philadelphia got an early Christmas gift from the pope as they gathered for their annual "Paskuhan" celebration: the fourth Filipino bishop in the U.S.

Pope Francis has chosen their very own pastor, Fr. Efren Esmilla to be among the newly appointed auxiliary bishops in the “City of Brotherly Love.”

Current Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Coffey officiated the Paskuhan Mass to celebrate his friend’s episcopal appointment.

"What a great reason to rejoice," he said. "We rejoice Pope Francis for selecting Father Efren. I can tell you that this man is a good and holy priest."

Esmilla described his new role as a "great honor and a humbling experience."

"It is to help our Archbishop Nelson Perez in administrative work, as well as to deepen our relationship with the Lord," he said.

The 61-year-old said serving in the church runs in his family.

"I'm one of 10 (siblings)," he said. "Our family are church goers, especially our parents. They always attend Mass. It has been passed through generations. I was already an altar server at six years old because of the influence of my parents and my family."

Esmilla’s siblings came to show their love and support for the bishop-elect.

Members of the congregation that Esmilla is part of believe that the Filipino priest from Nagcarlan in Laguna deserves the new role after having done so much for the community.

"He is not only personable and welcoming," said Sister Gertrude Borres of the Filipino Apostolate of Philadelphia. "But [also] brings Filipinos and other cultural communities to the Lord."

Esmilla said he shares the honor with the congregation and the Filipino people.

"I would not be where I am today if not for the great faith and service of our fellow Filipinos," he added.

Esmilla will be installed along with two other new bishops on March 7 during a Mass of episcopal ordination at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul.