Watch more News on iWantTFC

British Columbia has become the first province in Canada to formally proclaim Dec. 18 as International Migrants Day.

In its proclamation, the province paid tribute to the thousands of migrant workers, who, despite the precariousness of their situation, continue to give valuable contributions to the economy.

The Filipino group Migrante asked the B.C. Government to issue the proclamation so migrant workers would know that they are valued and that there is help for them if they need it.

"At least, they would know that they’re not alone," said Migrante BC chairperson Marie Fe Infante. "There are resources or organizations where they can turn to for help, to bring their cases to."

Dignidad Migrante, a non-profit group that helps temporary foreign workers from Spanish-speaking countries, said that having this day for migrant workers would help make them feel that they also belong here.

"It’s tough to start from zero in a new country where maybe the language barrier is something that you are facing and you have no contact, you have no friends," said Dignidad Migrante member Paul Miramontes Velez.

The City of Burnaby, led by Mayor mike Hurley, also issued its own proclamation of International Migrants Day.

Burnaby's Filipino councilor Maita Santiago stressed the importance of making workers and their families feel welcome in their city.

"it's important that we do all that we can to ensure that when we talk about having an accessible and an inclusive city," she said. "That it includes migrant workers and their families, especially undocumented workers and international students, and others that might fall between the cracks."



Hurley, meanwhile, said the city is setting an example of paying fair wage to its employees so that other employers will follow and provide their workers with decent wage..

"Everyone who goes to work shouldn't have to work more than a 40-hour week to to earn a very very decent living," he said. "Temporary foreign workers are no different than that. They should be treated with the same respect."

The British Columbia Federation of Labor estimates that some 70,000 people are currently working as temporary foreign workers in the province, with another 6,000 working as seasonal agricultural workers.

Thousand of TFWs and students in Canada who lost their status when their work permits expired opted to remain here as undocumented workers.

Without papers, they live each day in fear of being deported. Migrante's Infante said that despite being exploited, many migrant workers are scared to speak out because they don’t want to lose their jobs.

"Even if their wages are low, even if they’re in abusive working conditions, they prefer not to come out," she said. "[They] stay behind the scenes so their pay continues. That’s the biggest reason."

The Migrant Rights Network reported that 7,032 people were deported by Canada in the first half of 2023, or an average of 39 people deported every day.