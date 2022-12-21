Demonstrators hold a portrait of detained State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi while flashing the 3-finger salute, a symbol of resistance, during an anti-military protest at Hledan junction in Yangon, Myanmar, Feb. 8, 2021. Stringer, EPA-EFE

UNITED NATIONS, United States - The UN Security Council called for Myanmar's junta to release Aung San Suu Kyi Wednesday as it adopted its first ever resolution on the situation in the turmoil-ridden Southeast Asian country.

The 15-member Council has been split on Myanmar for decades and previously only able to agree formal statements about the country, which has been under military rule since February 2021.

But the resolution, proposed by Britain, was passed with 12 votes in favor and none against as China and Russia refrained from wielding their vetoes.

