People watch as rescuers prepare to search for missing miners following a landslide at a jade mine in Hpakant, at Kachin state on December 22, 2021, where over 70 people are missing. STR via AFP

YANGON—At least 70 people were missing and 1 confirmed dead on Wednesday following a landslide at a jade mine in northern Myanmar, a member of the rescue team told AFP.

"About 70-100 people are missing in a landslide that happened around 4 a.m." at Hpakant mine in Kachin state, said rescue team member Ko Nyi.

"We've sent 25 injured people to hospital while we've found 1 dead."

Around 200 rescuers were searching to recover bodies, and some were using boats to search for the dead in a nearby lake, he added.

Dozens die each year while working in Myanmar's highly lucrative but poorly regulated jade industry, which uses low-paid migrant workers to scrape out a gem highly coveted in neighboring China.

The fight to control the mines and the revenues frequently traps local civilians in the middle, with a rampant drug and arms trade further curdling the conflict.

Last year heavy rainfall triggered a massive landslide in Hpakant— the heart of Myanmar's jade trade in northern Kachin state— that entombed nearly 300 miners.

A February military coup also effectively extinguished any chance of reforms to the dangerous and unregulated industry started by ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi's government, watchdog Global Witness said in a report this year.

