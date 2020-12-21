US to publish list of Chinese, Russian firms with military ties

The Trump administration on Monday plans to publish a list of Chinese and Russian companies with alleged military ties that restrict them from buying a wide range of US goods and technology, said senior US Commerce Department officials.

Reuters first reported last month that the US Department of Commerce drafted a list of companies that it linked to the Chinese or Russian military, news that brought a rebuke from Beijing.

The final list does not include Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC), or the Hong Kong subsidiaries of Colorado's Arrow Electronics and Texas-based TTI Inc, a Berkshire Hathaway electronics distributor, the officials said. Those companies were on the draft list seen by Reuters.

The final list names 103 entities, 14 fewer than on the draft list seen by Reuters in November. Fifty-eight are designated under China, down from 89, and 45 entities are tied to Russia, up from 28, one of the officials said.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the action establishes a new process "to assist exporters in screening their customers for military end users."

The final list is expected to be published on the Commerce Department website on Monday and for public inspection in the Federal Register on Tuesday, the officials said.

