New York City mayor-elect Eric Adams on Monday named 5 women, including Filipino-American Maria Torres-Springer, as his deputy mayors who will join him in office beginning January 1, 2022.

Adams said his administration will show that it understands the city and the people it serves by appointing women who have the experience and skills to help the city recover from the pandemic.

Among those tapped by Adams is Torres-Springer, who will serve as deputy mayor for economic and workforce development.

As Deputy Mayor for Economic & Workforce Development, Maria Torres-Springer will ensure our recovery from the economic fallout COVID has brought leaves no New Yorker behind. pic.twitter.com/CTMPzZhDXf — Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) December 20, 2021

Adams also named outgoing Brooklyn Borough president Lorraine Grillo as first deputy mayor; Meera Joshi as deputy mayor for operations; Anne Williams-Isom as deputy mayor for health and human services; and Sheen Wright as deputy mayor for strategic initiatives.

Adams said they will help to ensure working families, immigrants, black, Latino, Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) communities are centered in their quest for a brighter future in New York City.

Torres-Springer is no stranger to the New York city government after heading 3 city agencies.

Most recently, she served as commissioner for the city's Department of Housing Preservation and Development, the nation's largest municipal housing agency.

She earlier served as the first female president of the New York City Economic Development Corp. (NYCEDC), where she led the implementation of the new citywide ferry service and made major investments in key sectors in the city's economy.

Torres-Springer also served as executive vice president and chief of staff at NYCEDC during the administration of Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

She earned her bachelor's degree in ethics, politics and economics at Yale University and her master's in public policy at the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.

